CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 851,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. CAE has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

