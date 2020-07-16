Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

