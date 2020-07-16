City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179.40 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.24), approximately 54,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 152,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other City Merchants High Yield Trust news, insider Stuart McMaster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £164.95 ($202.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,123,750 ($5,074,760.03). Also, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £171.80 ($211.42) per share, with a total value of £1,030,800 ($1,268,520.80).

About City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

