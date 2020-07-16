CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $784,169.07 and approximately $19,956.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006263 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,479,004 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

