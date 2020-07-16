Cloudbric Price Down 15.2% This Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.48 million and $45,779.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,873,080 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

