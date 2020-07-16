Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 466,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 106,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,612,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

