Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.