Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
