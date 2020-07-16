Coin Lion (LION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $112,556.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

