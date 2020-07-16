Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 8,864,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,539,000 after buying an additional 139,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 9,546,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.