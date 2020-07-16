Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 2.8%

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

