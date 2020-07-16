Compound (COMP) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $155.17 or 0.01702266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $397.43 million and $27.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000419 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.