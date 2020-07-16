CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

CONMED stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

