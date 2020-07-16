ConocoPhillips Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of -160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn ($0.38) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -442.1%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.