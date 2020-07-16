Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Contrarian Value Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.62 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of A$1.19 ($0.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.76.

Get Contrarian Value Fund alerts:

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.