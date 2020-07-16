Cooper Financial Group Acquires 29,716 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 192,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

