Cooper Financial Group Acquires 3,417 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,286,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.