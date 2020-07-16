Cooper Financial Group Acquires 700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of PM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

