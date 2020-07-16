Cooper Financial Group Buys 262 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.65. 1,509,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

