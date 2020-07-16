Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,097 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. 62,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.