Cooper Financial Group Buys 352 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

