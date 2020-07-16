Cooper Financial Group Buys 4,205 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,501,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

