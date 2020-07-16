Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,821 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

