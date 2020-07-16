Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.82. 128,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.