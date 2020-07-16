Cooper Financial Group Has $460,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.26. 6,392,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

