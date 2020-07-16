Cooper Financial Group Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,780,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 319,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 180,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,857,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.