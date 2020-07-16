Cooper Financial Group Has $526,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,865,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,851. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

