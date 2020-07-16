Cooper Financial Group Has $571,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,262 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,798,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 1,755,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

