Cooper Financial Group Invests $667,000 in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

