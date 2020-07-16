Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,002 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 403,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $132.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

