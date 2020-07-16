Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 951,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,876 shares of company stock worth $89,658,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

