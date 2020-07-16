Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,123,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.