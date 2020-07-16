Cooper Financial Group Sells 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.34. 22,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,179. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $220.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

