Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,200 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,267,000 after acquiring an additional 260,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 222,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,916,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,373. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $804.23 million, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.