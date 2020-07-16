Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.72.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.