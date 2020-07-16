Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $372.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $262.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.