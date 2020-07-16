Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Coupa Software stock opened at $294.58 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,395 shares of company stock worth $46,543,605. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

