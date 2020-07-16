Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.30

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.60.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 340,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,268. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.