Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Receives C$10.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. 889,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

