Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,341,137 shares of company stock valued at $944,133,441. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

