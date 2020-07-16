CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $7.66. CSP shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get CSP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned approximately 0.70% of CSP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.