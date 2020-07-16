CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 399,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

