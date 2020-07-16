Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.70 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curaleaf from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 426,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,592. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

