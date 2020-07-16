Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 26,920 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 363.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.