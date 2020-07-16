Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.