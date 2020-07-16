Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 30,282 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 3,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

