Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 22,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

