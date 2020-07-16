Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.84. 1,383,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

