Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,259,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.27. 26,413,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

