Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

RPG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 20,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

