Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.